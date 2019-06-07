Getting a challenge in nonconference play for the Gophers men's basketball team won't be a problem for the 2019-20 season.

Added to the list of known opponents Thursday was Clemson playing Dec. 2 at Williams Arena in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. This will be the eighth meeting between the programs. Minnesota won 89-83 at home in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge in 2015.

The Gophers will now face seven high-major opponents in November and early December, including two early Big Ten games next season. Clemson is one of five current high-major games during Minnesota's nonconference slate, including at Butler in the Gavitt Tip Off games, at Utah, vs. Oklahoma in Sioux Falls, S.D., and vs. Oklahoma State in Tulsa.

Richard Pitino is also working on adding a sixth high-major foe to play at home. It's the type of nonconference schedule that could help the Gophers again reach the NCAA tournament.

