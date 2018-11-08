BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal fourth-quarter net income of $1.9 million.
The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 14 cents per share.
The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $22.5 million in the period.
For the year, the company reported profit of $4.3 million, or 32 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $77.7 million.
Clearfield shares have risen almost 2 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $12.47, a decline of 12 percent in the last 12 months.
