BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.8 million.

The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.

Clearfield shares have decreased 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.45, a fall of 17 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD