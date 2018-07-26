BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $1.8 million.
The Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 13 cents per share.
The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $21.5 million in the period.
Clearfield shares have decreased 6.5 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.45, a fall of 17 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
Toro's Outcross a new type of vehicle for turf professionals
Long an idea in the works, Toro's "super-utility" vehicle for turf professionals goes into official production in August.
Business
Book review: 'Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work'
‘Gigged: The End of the Job and the Future of Work, ’Sarah Kessler, St. Martin’s, 289 pages, $25.99. Journalist Sarah Kessler in “Gigged: The End…
North Metro
Twin Cities suburbs wrestle with future of big-box stores
As consumer habits change, vacant hulks get makeovers with new signs of life.
Business
Cultural survey by tribes for Enbridge pipeline could be largest effort of its kind
Cultural survey by tribes along route of Enbridge's Line 3 pipeline could be largest of its kind.
Local
Ely outdoor clothing featured at White House showcase
Susan Schurke was proud that Wintergreen Northern Wear was chosen but also a bit conflicted.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.