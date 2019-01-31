BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1 million.
On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.
The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period.
Clearfield shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.77, a drop of 9 percent in the last 12 months.
_____
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Business
How will bankrupt utility deal with wildfires from now on?
Big corporations forced into bankruptcy by liability lawsuits often take the offending product off the market and try to move on. That's what happened with the Dalkon Shield birth control device, asbestos and silicone breast implants.
National
Trump, Pelosi stances on wall suggest deal will be difficult
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi declared Thursday that there'll be no "wall money" in any compromise border security deal as she and President Donald Trump signaled that congressional negotiators may never satisfy his demands in a new government spending bill.
Variety
Company says debris found could be missing Alaska plane
Officials of a medical flight company that owns a missing air ambulance in Alaska said Thursday they are resigned to accept that aircraft debris found at the search site came from the plane.
National
Trump plans to meet Xi after US-China talks end with no deal
President Donald Trump expects to meet with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping to try to resolve a six-month trade standoff after U.S. and Chinese negotiators ended two days of talks Thursday without settling the toughest issues that divide the world's two biggest economies.
Business
Port of Duluth has best shipping season in 5 years
The end-of-year report is another indication that the iron ore industry has had a solid recovery from 2015 and 2016.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.