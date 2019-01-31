BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. _ Clearfield Inc. (CLFD) on Thursday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $1 million.

On a per-share basis, the Brooklyn Park, Minnesota-based company said it had profit of 8 cents.

The maker of fiber optic management products posted revenue of $20.1 million in the period.

Clearfield shares have risen 19 percent since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $11.77, a drop of 9 percent in the last 12 months.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CLFD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CLFD