ELK RIVER, Minn. — Prosecutors say a Minnesota man's blood alcohol level was nearly three times the legal limit for driving when he caused a crash that killed a teenager.
Thirty-eight-year-old Jerome Rothmeyer, of Clear Lake, is charged in Sherburne County with criminal vehicular homicide, fleeing police and drunken driving in an Aug. 10 crash the led to the death of 18-year-old Kyle Foley, of Dassel.
A criminal complaint says a police officer saw Rothmeyer leave Pebble Creek Golf Club in Becker and weave outside his lane. It says the officer attempted to stop him, but he sped away and ran a stop sign causing a collision that killed Foley.
Rothmeyer's attorney has declined to comment.
Authorities: Immigrant in U.S. illegally killed Shakopee woman, slashed own throat
The man's immigration status "is in question," prompting notification to federal authorities of his arrest.
Morning traffic: Motorcycle crash blocks lanes on I-35W in Richfield
In what looks to be a serious crash, a motorcyclist is reported to be stuck under a semitrailer truck on southbound I-35W at 76th Street in Richfield.
BC-BKL--Lynx-Sparks,1st Ld-Writethru
Chelsea Gray scored 26 points, helping the Los Angeles Sparks beat the defending champion Minnesota Lynx 75-68 Tuesday night to advance to the second round of the WNBA playoffs.
