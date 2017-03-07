More from Star Tribune
Likely tornado touches down near Zimmerman
It's earliest recorded in state. Winds may howl at 50 to 60 miles per hour Monday night into Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Foley Boulevard closure in Coon Rapids begins Tuesday
Thousands of motorists who use Foley Boulevard in Coon Rapids will be on detour starting Tuesday, the Anoka County Transportation Department said.
Wisconsin Senate set to vote on youth prison reporting bill
The state Senate is set to vote on a bill that would force guards at Wisconsin's troubled youth prison to report child abuse.
Wisconsin Senate to vote on eliminating state treasurer
The Wisconsin state Senate is expected to approve a constitutional amendment that would remove the treasurer as a constitutional officer.
Clean up begins after what may be the state's earliest tornado
