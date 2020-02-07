EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. — Tyzhaun Claude scored 12 points and grabbed nine rebounds and Morehead State caught fire in the second half and beat Southern Illinois-Edwardsville 58-49 on Thursday night.
Claude knocked down 6 of 11 shots from the floor for the Eagles (12-12, 6-5 Ohio Valley Conference), who led 16-15 at halftime, before scoring 42 points in the second half. Justin Thomas pitched in with 11 points, six rebounds and five assists.
Zeke Moore paced the Cougars (5-19, 2-9) with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Morehead State shot 23% in the first half (7 of 30) before sinking 17 of 29 shots in the second half (59%). SIU-Edwardsville shot 20% (7 of 35) in the first half and 41% after intermission.
