STOUGHTON, Mass. — Students at a Massachusetts high school are mourning the deaths of four classmates who were killed in a car crash over the weekend.
WBZ-TV reports Stoughton High School students left flowers and candles at a memorial on school grounds on Monday.
Seventeen-year-olds Eric Sarblah, David Bell and Chris Desir, along with 16-year-old Nick Joyce, died when a car they were passengers in slammed into a tree on Saturday. The name of the 17-year-old driver, who is being treated at a Boston hospital, has not been released.
Some students wore the school colors — black and orange — in a show of unity.
A vigil for the community was scheduled for Monday evening at St. James Church.
