The NHL season has been put on hiatus during the coronavirus pandemic, but Wild games will still be on the radio.

KFAN 100.3, the official flagship of the Wild, and other stations in the Wild Radio Network will air classic Wild radio broadcasts each Wednesday starting today at 8 p.m.

Beginning next week, the show will start at 7 p.m. and will run until further notice. The first installment will feature the first regular season home game in franchise history from Oct.11, 2000, against the Philadelphia Flyers.