MINNEAPOLIS — Trix lovers from the 1990s are rejoicing as the cereal is going retro.
General Mills on Monday announced it is bringing back Classic Trix Fruity Shapes. The shapes first appeared in 1991, but the company returned the cereal to its original round shapes in 2006.
The company says it has seen more than 20,000 requests in the last 18 months to bring the shapes back. General Mills Cereal marketing director Scott Baldwin says Trix was the first fruit-flavored cereal that was colorful and fun when it was launched in 1954.
Classic Trix, featuring the bright colors the cereal was known for, was relaunched in 2017.
Classic Trix Fruity Shapes hit store shelves this fall.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
TV & Media
Dunkin' fires workers who poured water on homeless man
Dunkin' Donuts has fired workers who poured water on a homeless man in upstate New York and posted the video online.
National
The Latest: Truck hits fast-food protesters; several hurt
The Latest on protests by fast-food workers (all times local):
Variety
Amazon ups wages for 350K, says it will advocate better pay
Amazon, which has faced political and economic pressure to raise pay for thousands of employees, is boosting its minimum wage for all U.S. workers to $15 per hour starting next month.
National
Poll: Half of young Americans see better financial future
About half of young Americans expect to be financially better off than their parents, according to a new poll, a sign that the dream of…
National
AP: Firms sell school 'hardening' as mass shooting solution
from "ballistic attack-resistant" doors to smoke cannons that spew haze from ceilings to confuse a shooter. But sales were slow, and industry's campaign to free up taxpayer money for upgrades had stalled.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.