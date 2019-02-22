PLAN 1070-12
Total finished sq. Fort: 3,079
Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3
Stories: 2
Garage bays: 3
Foundation: Crawl space
The main level of this country home plan has a kitchen with island, fireplace-warmed great room, dining room and a den that could be used as a home office or play room. The main level master suite is tucked away to the right wing of the floor plan. A handy mudroom off the three-car garage offers many storage options. Upstairs includes two more bedrooms, a bathroom with dual sinks and a family room. The plan also features a covered front porch and side-entry garage.
For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Variety
Variety
See Peter Tork's pre-Monkees 1963 yearbook photo from Carleton College
The college in Northfield also dug up a 1982 school-newspaper interview with its famous alum after his death Thursday.
TV & Media
Report: Apps send sensitive user data to Facebook
The Wall Street Journal is reporting that several phone apps are sending sensitive user data to Facebook, including health information, without users' consent.
Variety
Giraffe dies in accident at Kansas City Zoo barn
Kansas City Zoo officials say an adult male giraffe died after suffering a spinal cord injury in a zoo barn.
Music
The Latest: R. Kelly to appear Saturday in bond court
The Latest on charges against singer R. Kelly (all times local):
National
Virginia Republicans invite Fairfax's accusers to testify
Virginia House Republicans have announced plans to hold a public hearing where Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax and the two women who have recently accused him of sexual assault can testify, a move that will likely inflame a partisan battle over the General Assembly's role in investigating the allegations.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.