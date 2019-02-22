PLAN 1070-12

Total finished sq. Fort: 3,079

Bed/bathrooms: 3 /3

Stories: 2

Garage bays: 3

Foundation: Crawl space

Home plan: Modern farmhouse has upper-level family room

The main level of this country home plan has a kitchen with island, fireplace-warmed great room, dining room and a den that could be used as a home office or play room. The main level master suite is tucked away to the right wing of the floor plan. A handy mudroom off the three-car garage offers many storage options. Upstairs includes two more bedrooms, a bathroom with dual sinks and a family room. The plan also features a covered front porch and side-entry garage.

For information or to buy plans, contact Eplans at eplans.com or call 1-800-528-8070.