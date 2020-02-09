EAU CLAIRE, Wis. — Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire say classes will continue Monday despite a weekend fire that did extensive damage to a second-floor student research lab in Phillips Hall.
Crews from the Eau Claire Fire Department responded to the fire early Saturday. No one was hurt.
Crews were able to contain the fire in the Geography and Anthropology Student Research Lab. A commercial cleaning crew began cleaning up hours after the fire was extinguished. The building is open, but one room will remain closed until all cleaning and repairs are complete.
Damage is estimated at about $50,000, WEAU-TV reported.
Phillips Hall was built in the 1960s and does not have a sprinkler system.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Classes to continue after fire in UW-Eau Claire building
Officials at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire say classes will continue Monday despite a weekend fire that did extensive damage to a second-floor student research lab in Phillips Hall.
Local
Not every exiting lane is marked as 'Exit Only'
A pair of overhead signs emblazoned with the words "Exit Only" in black letters on a yellow background warn drivers on westbound Interstate 94 near…
West Metro
Sled dog racing makes historic return to Lake Minnetonka
Hundreds cheered the dogs and mushers at the start of the race in downtown Excelsior.
Variety
A foot or more of snow piles up across southern Minnesota
Minneapolis and St. Paul have declared snow emergencies as some parts of the metro are expected to total up to 8 inches. Lake Crystal in southern Minnesota reported 15.5 inches.
National
Wisconsin GOP primary pits war vet against political vet
The Republican primary race in a special election to fill northern Wisconsin's open congressional seat pits a political veteran with deep roots in the sprawling district against a war veteran half his age with fewer ties to the area.