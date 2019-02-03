MADISON, Wis. — Some classes are being relocated on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus after weekend flooding caused damage to two buildings.
Both Vilas Hall and the Chemistry Building were closed because of the damage.
The university said Sunday morning that a pipe burst inside Vilas Hall, damaging several floors. On Friday, a water main break affected the Chemistry Building's first floor, basement, sub-basement and elevators.
Classes in those two buildings will need to be relocated Monday and Tuesday. The Wisconsin State Journal reports students and faculty are asked to check their university emails about where to go.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Local
Local
Classes relocated at UW-Madison after water damage
Some classes are being relocated on the University of Wisconsin-Madison campus after weekend flooding caused damage to two buildings.
National
Elements begin to emerge of Walz agenda for rural Minnesota
New Gov. Tim Walz won't release his first budget until Feb. 19 but some elements of his agenda for rural Minnesota are already starting to emerge.
Local
High stakes define special Minn. Senate election on Tuesday
The four-week sprint to fill the open seat, triggered by the appointment of the current senator to human services commissioner, has sent a tsunami of campaign cash and volunteers into the district. But regional issues, not the balance of power at the Capitol, are the voters' focus.
Local
Murder warrants issued for escaped Texas MMA fighter, who Bloomington Police say is a person of interest from a 2009 case
An MMA fighter suspected of killing two people, including an ex-girlfriend, escaped Sunday from a prisoner transport van in Texas, authorities said.
Local
Metro Transit eyes upgrades to NexTrip service
Metro Transit's NexTrip service — by text, by app or online — has been getting a lot of use lately, particularly during the recent cold…
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.