CLASS 6A, FRIDAY, 7 P.M.

CHAMPLIN PARK REBELS (10-1) vs. WAYZATA TROJANS (12-0)

Jim says: These teams resemble each other, with their commitment to defense and rushing attacks led by talented runners. So what tips the scale? Wayzata's attack-mode defense. The Trojans don't just stop teams, they look to impose their will. That aggressive approach can leave them exposed occasionally, but on the whole, it more than makes up for any soft spots by simply overwhelming opponents. Champlin Park will need to hit a big play or two, get a strong effort from QB Jaice Miller and force Wayzata to put the ball in the air to keep things close.

Wayzata 27, Champlin Park 17

David says: Champlin Park's perimeter speed on offense and the speed of Wayzata's secondary is a wash. Power football wins this game. Wayzata brings a double-dose of big and physical — the offensive line and running back Christian Vasser (44 carries and 269 yards in the semifinals). The Rebels' front seven must answer, led by defensive lineman Sam Knutson and two tackling machines at linebacker in Obi Evuleocha and Noah Link. For Champlin Park, running back Shawn Shipman and company must push back against Joe Demro and the Trojans' defense.

Wayzata 24, Champlin Park 21