CLASS 5A, SATURDAY, 4 p.M.

CHASKA HAWKS (11-1) vs. ST. THOMAS ACADEMY CADETS (11-1)

Jim says: After I watched St. Thomas Academy use the U.S. Bank Stadium turf as its own personal track in the semifinals, Chaska's 20-0 victory over the Cadets in the final game of the regular season seems all the more impressive. The Cadets have regrouped and they'll be extra-motivated to avenge that loss and prove their defense is every bit as good as Chaska's.

St. Thomas Academy 20, Chaska 7.

David says: Forget that first game, when injuries had sidelined Cadets quarterback Joe Deyak and Hawks running back Matthew Kuntz. Both are back and making plays. Both teams pride themselves on getting off the ball quickly and thumping opponents. And don't forget two great legs, St. Thomas Academy linebacker/punter Ben Reppenhagen and Chaska receiver/place-kicker Nic Snuggerud.

Chaska 21, St. Thomas Academy 17