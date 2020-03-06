For the past two seasons, St. Michael-Albertville players watched in agony as Maple Grove celebrated a girls' basketball state tournament berth on the opposite end of the Monticello High School gymnasium. On Thursday, the teams met once again in the Class 4A, Section 8 title game, but this time it was the Knights' turn to celebrate.

Behind 22 points from senior Mackenzie Kramer and 17 from freshman Tessa Johnson, St. Michael-Albertville defeated Maple Grove 70-52 to earn a spot in the state tournament for the first time since 2016.

"Losing to the same team twice in the same setting is really difficult and seeing them celebrate two years in a row," Kramer said. "This win means a lot to all of us right now."

Despite beating Maple Grove 58-38 during the regular season, St. Michael-Albertville didn't enter with any extra confidence, coach Kent Hamre said. After all, the Knights beat the Crimson in the regular season the past two years only to be upended in the section final.

"I really feel bad for the seniors from last year and the year before," Hamre said. "Those girls gave so much to our program, they're the reason why we're here. … This is for them."

Senior Abby Schulte led Maple Grove with 13 points.

"We've been fortunate enough to win this the last two years," Maple Grove coach Mark Cook said. "Hopefully we'll use this [loss] as motivation like St. Michael-Albertville did to come out and get better and win it next year."

Paul Hodowanic (paul.hodowanic@startribune.com) is a University of Minnesota student on assignment for the Star Tribune.