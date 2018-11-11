Rochester Lourdes' first-team defense had allowed only four touchdowns and a field goal this season heading into its Class 3A quarterfinal matchup against Jordan, according to coach Mike Kesler.

The unit was just as stout Saturday, forcing five turnovers and limiting the Hubmen to one trip into the red zone in a 24-0 victory at Hopkins High School.

Seniors Pat Leary and Trey Billmeier each had two interceptions, and defensive lineman Riley Schaefer unofficially had two sacks for the Eagles (12-0), who won Class 3A titles in 2014 and 2016.

Matthew Hayford, Jake Groteboer and Zach Jungels added rushing touchdowns for Rochester Lourdes, while senior Ben Limburg made a 35-yard field goal.

"They've led us all year long," Kesler said of his defense, which has four shutouts this season. "We really needed them tonight, and they just stepped up."

Lourdes returned 18 of 23 seniors from a 2017 team that went 9-3 and lost in the state quarterfinals. Its defense has now allowed fewer than 10 points in eight of 12 games, including a shutout in the Section 1 final.

Leary contributed the unit's success in part to a great senior class.

"Everyone just loves getting after it, flying around, getting after the other team," he said.

Jordan (9-2) was making its sixth state appearance; it reached the state semifinals last year.

NATE GOTLIEB