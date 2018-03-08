Cougars continuity: Four Centennial coaches are former players: head coach Ritch Menne and assistants Ted Cheesebrough, Chris Johnson and Scott Kranz. All played varsity hockey under longtime assistant coach Gary Tolkinen. In 1989-90, Menne and Kranz served as senior captains. Ritch Menne’s son, Jack, is a senior for Centennial.

Randolph rising: Duluth East coach Mike Randolph, in his 29th season with the Greyhounds, moved to No. 3 on the career victories list among Minnesota hockey coaches. He surpassed Edina legend Willard Ikola (616) and entered the tournament with 620 career victories.

Full circle: First-year Minnetonka coach Sean Goldsworthy began his career behind the bench in 1996-97 as a graduate assistant at St. John’s University. One of the Johnnies’ seniors that season was Jerremiah Johnson, who coached St. Michael-Albertville to its first state tournament this season.

Reed Larson Award: Five senior defensemen nominated for the Reed Larson Award presented by Let’s Play Hockey magazine reached the state tournament: Garrett Daly (Lakeville North), Chase Foley (St. Thomas Academy), Andrew Hicks (Minnetonka), Luke LaMaster (Duluth East) and Garrett Sandberg (St. Michael-Albertville).

