2A three stars

1. Charlie Strobel, Hill- Murray senior forward: Added to the Strobel family state tourney scrapbook — dad Mike and uncle Mark won a title with Hill-Murray in 1991 — by scoring twice against Eden Prairie.

2. Remington Keopple, Hill-Murray, senior goaltender: He stopped 21 of 22 Eden Prairie shots and backstopped a Pioneers defense that played without junior defenseman Joey Palodichuk.

3. Matthew Fleischhacker (below), Hill-Murray, junior defenseman: Part of the stalwart yet weakened defensive corps, he scored the Pioneers' first goal on a power play