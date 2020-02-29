Hill-Murray hockey players began their postgame celebration with the puck still in their zone and about two seconds left on the clock, a risky move in a game where fortunes changed in even less time.

The Pioneers, down by two goals in the second period, roared back for a 3-2 victory against rival White Bear Lake on Friday in the Class 2A, Section 4 championship at Aldrich Arena. Nick Pierre scored a shorthanded goal at 11:11 of the third period to provide the winning margin.

No. 1 seed Hill-Murray (19-6-3) avenged a 3-2 overtime loss earlier this season to No. 3 seed White Bear Lake (18-9-1).

Friday marked the 25th postseason meeting of Hill-Murray and White Bear Lake in 37 seasons dating back to 1983-84. They have clashed 16 times in section final. Hill-Murray has now won 12 of them.

"They are the type of kids that always work hard," Pioneers coach Bill Lechner said. "They stayed with it tonight and didn't come unraveled."

White Bear Lake gave the Pioneers good reason to fret as Sam Newpower scored 30 seconds into the game. He added his 22nd goal of the season at 2:55 of the second.

The Pioneers drew even before second intermission on goals from Charlie Strobel and Owen Quast. On Strobel's backhand shot, the puck rolled up a White Bear Lake defender's stick and continued past goalie Tyler Steffens.

Quast went around a beaten defenseman and scored with 1:11 to go in the second. A sudden burst from Quast provided just his fourth goal of the season.

"He's a chugger," Lechner said. "Once he gets his motor going, he's got a pretty good shot."

White Bear Lake, still reeling from its tough semifinal victory against a good Stillwater team, lost steam as Friday's game wore on. Still, the Bears had a power-play chance in the third period as Joe Palodichuk, Hill-Murray's top defenseman, went off on a penalty.

Pierre, the fastest jet in Hill-Murray's impressive squadron, ruined those plans. He blew past a Bears defenseman struggling with the puck and scored the winner.

"With their speed, you can't back up," Bears coach Tim Sager said. "We sat down on No. 7 a couple times and it was like he was shot out of a cannon."