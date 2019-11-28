CLASS 2A, FRIDAY, 1 p.M.

MINNEAPOLIS NORTH POLARS (12-0) vs. CALEDONIA WARRIORS (13-0)

Jim says: If there's a Class 2A team with the athleticism and speed to challenge Caledonia and its current 67-game winning streak, it's North. The Polars have RB Terrance Kamara and WR Rio Sanders, who are dynamite in the open field. But Caledonia's passing attack, spearheaded by QB Noah King, is more advanced than anything North has seen this season.

Caledonia 44, North 26

David says: North's Quientrail Jamison-Travis, a 6-3, 275-pound quarterback nightmare with 17 sacks this season, must get to Caledonia's Noah King. Pressure him. Anything to slow the Warriors' aerial assault. When Caledonia goes with five receivers, opposing pass rushers can't easily be double-teamed. North coach Charles Adams III called this team his most resilient. The Polars must keep believing.

Caledonia 28, North 14