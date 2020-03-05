Southwest reunion: In 1970, Southwest became the first (and still only) public school from Minneapolis to win a boys' hockey state championship. Half a century later, players are gathering to celebrate their undefeated season. The event begins at 7 p.m. Saturday at The Local restaurant located in the West End. Friends, family, classmates and the hockey community are welcome.

1946 footage found: Newly discovered and rarely seen video footage of the 1946 state tournament, brought into the digital age by Kyle Oen of Vintage Minnesota Hockey, features on and off-ice action. Highlights include event founder Gene Aldrich smiling for the camera and Roseau's Rube "Masked Marvel" Bjorkman battling on the ice. A link to the video can be found on Oen's website.

Follow the action: Adult tickets are $19 for championship and $14 for consolation sessions. Student tickets are $12 for championship, $9 for consolation. All championship games will be televised on Ch. 45 and streamed live at prep45.com for free. All consolation and third-place games will be streamed live at prepspotlight.tv free of charge.