Tournament tidbits

Family ties: Hutchinson’s Nik Johnson, a senior, and Mitchell Piehl, a sophomore, are the twin brothers of Britta Johnson and Miranda Piehl, both of whom played in this year’s Class 1A girls’ hockey tournament for the Tigers. The Hutchinson girls’ team is coached by Marc Telecky, the brother of boys’ coach Matt Telecky.

NHL support: T.J. Oshie of the Washington Capitals, a two-time state champion with Warroad, said he is looking forward to following the Warriors in the state tournament from afar. “It’s going to be pretty fun to watch,” Oshie said. “If I can’t watch one of the games, I’ll definitely be having the trainers with their little earpieces letting me know what the scores are.”

Follow the action: Adult tickets are $19 for championship and $14 for consolation sessions. Student tickets are $12 for championship, $9 for consolation. All championship games will be televised on Ch. 45 and streamed live at prep45.com for free. All consolation and third-place games will be streamed live and free at prepspotlight.tv.