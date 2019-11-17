Class 1a STATE MEET RECORDS
50 freestyle: Grace Hanson, Hutchinson, 22.79 (tied record)
100 backstroke: Emma Kern, Delano, 54.94
400 freestyle relay: Hutchinson (Hanson, Hailey Farrell, Lexi Kucera, Madison Witte) 3:26.41
