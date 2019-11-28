CLASS 1A, FRIDAY, 10 A.M.

BLOOMING PRAIRIE AWESOME BLOSSOMS (12-0) vs. BOLD WARRIORS (13-0)

Jim says: The game many were hoping for, No. 1 BOLD vs. No. 2 Blooming Prairie. BOLD came within one point of a state championship a year ago and it feels like the Warriors are ready to take the final step. Quarterback Jordan Sagedahl and receiver/running back Gavin Vosika are game-changing athletes.

BOLD 28, Blooming Prairie 22

David says: BOLD (Bird Island-Olivia-Lake Lillian District) and Blooming Prairie are the only two Class 1A programs averaging more than 40 points scored and fewer than 10 points allowed per game. Running back Matthew Pryor and company got the Awesome Blossoms to their first Prep Bowl but BOLD proves to be too much.

BOLD 31, Blooming Prairie 21