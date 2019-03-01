Section 1: Hunter Wilmes scored a hat trick to lead Minnesota River to the first section championship in program history. The senior forward scored the first two goals and the last one as the Bulldogs defeated Rochester Lourdes 5-3 at the Rochester Recreation Center. Jade Reicks put the Bulldogs ahead for good midway through the second period, and Ken Ringler scored the eventual game-winning goal early in the third period. Dustin Sorensen and Jared Anderson scored for the Eagles in the first period to erase a 2-0 deficit. Seth Karsell fired a shot from the point to get the Eagles within a goal with 1:05 left.

Section 5: North Branch earned its first trip to state with a 3-2 win over Chisago Lakes on Thursday at Elk River Ice Arena. Matt Courtwright and Tucker Sachs scored 2:38 apart midway through the third period to help the Vikings pull away. Thomas Overgaard scored both goals for the Wildcats. Just 58 seconds after Overgaard’s first goal, Cody Croal tied the score at 1-1 for the Vikings. Jake Turek made 26 saves for the Vikings.

Section 6: St. Cloud Cathedral scored two goals 27 seconds apart in the first period and never looked back for a 4-1 victory over Alexandria at St. Cloud Municipal Athletic Complex.

Section 8: Landon Parker broke a scoreless tie 1:01 into the third period to help East Grand Forks defeat Warroad 3-1 at the East Grand Forks Civic Center. Cooper Holm extended the Greenwave lead with 2:52 left in the game, and Jake Hjelle scored an empty-net goal with 46 seconds left to seal the victory. Grant Slukynsky got the Warriors to within a goal with 1:49 left in the game. Zach Foster made 27 saves for the Warriors.

staff reports