SRINAGAR, India — Officials and residents say anti-India protests and clashes have erupted in several places in disputed Kashmir after Indian troops killed a young man.
Residents in Indian-controlled Kashmir's main city, Srinagar, say government forces shot and killed the young man early Thursday during a raid. Police have yet to make a statement.
The killing triggered protests and clashes as hundreds poured into streets at several places in downtown Srinagar calling for the end of Indian rule.
Elsewhere, India's army says a soldier and a rebel were killed Thursday in a gunbattle in southern Qazigund area.
India and Pakistan both claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.
