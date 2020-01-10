NEW YORK — Raiquan Clark had 22 points as Long Island University topped Central Connecticut State 90-78 on Thursday night. Julian Batts added 20 points for the Sharks. Batts also had six rebounds for the Sharks.
Ty Flowers had 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists for LIU (6-9, 1-1 Northeast Conference). Jermaine Jackson Jr. added 12 points.
CCSU put up 42 first-half points, a season high for the team.
Jamir Coleman had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Blue Devils (1-15, 0-3). Stephane Ayangma added 15 points. Ian Krishnan had 14 points.
LIU faces Fairleigh Dickinson at home on Saturday. Central Connecticut State takes on Merrimack at home on Saturday.
