ATHENS, Greece — In a story on March 24, 2018, The Associated Press reported that Greek ship owner and soccer club owner Vangelis Marinakis had been charged with drug-related criminal activity. The accusations, which Marinakis denied, followed a preliminary investigation and will not necessarily result in a trial. In Greece, a preliminary investigation is followed by a full investigation, which is currently being carried out by prosecutors. Their findings will be reviewed by a panel of judges, which will decide whether to refer the case to trial.
Clarification: Greece-Marinakis story
