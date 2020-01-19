LONG BEACH, Calif. — Davon Clare had 17 points as Cal State Fullerton narrowly defeated Long Beach State 66-62 on Saturday.
Brandon Kamga and Jackson Rowe added 16 points each for the Titans. Kamga also had eight rebounds.
The Titans (6-13, 1-3 Big West Conference) forced a season-high 23 turnovers.
Colin Slater had 19 points and seven rebounds for the Beach (6-14, 1-3). Chance Hunter added 16 points. Michael Carter III had 12 points. Joshua Morgan, a 6-foot-11 freshman, had five points and a season-high eight blocks.
Cal State Fullerton faces UC Davis on the road on Wednesday. Long Beach State plays UC Irvine at home on Wednesday.
