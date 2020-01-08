The National Museum of Civil War Medicine, a quirky and fascinating repository of battlefield medical artifacts including skull saws and rusty scalpels, is amputating the Confederate flag from its logo.

Naturally, the internet has opinions. “Leave it alone,” someone wrote on Twitter. “It is a shame you are so weak you cannot stand up for what you KNOW is right.”

Not exactly, say officials with the Frederick, Md., museum.

Though the move comes amid a wave of controversy over the Confederate flag and monuments to Southern war heroes, David Price, the museum’s executive director, said dropping both flags — Union and Confederate — had nothing to do with politics.

Rather, the decision was part of a yearlong effort to rebrand the museum after some recent expansions. “It’s a little too complicated for social media,” Price said in an interview. “But this is not about erasing history.”

The museum opened in 1996 in Frederick, a town in western Maryland whose churches, businesses and homes became hospitals during the war. It is housed in the Carty Building. “Richard Burr, the most dastardly embalmer of the Civil War, operated out of the building,” the museum says on its website, “sometimes embalming the dead in the building’s front windows so passersby could watch.”

In 2005, an expansion of sorts began. In partnership with the National Park Service, the Museum of Civil War Medicine took over operation of the Pry House Field Hospital Museum, a home that became a hospital during the Battle of Antietam. Six years ago, the museum took over the Clara Barton Missing Soldiers Office Museum in downtown Washington.

To Price, his museum’s logo no longer represented the broader story of the museum’s three outposts. But he emphasized that images of the Confederate flag will continue to be displayed on the museum’s properties, in exhibits and on souvenirs.