HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The city council of Huntsville, Alabama, has voted to pay an additional $25,000 for the legal defense of a police officer charged with murder.

Al.com reports the Huntsville City Council voted Thursday night to add to $75,000 it already promised to put toward William Darby's legal defense and cap the city's contributions at $125,000. Darby is charged with murder in the 2018 shooting of 49-year-old Jeffrey Parker.

Police say Parker called authorities and said he was armed and suicidal. They say Darby was one of three officers who responded to the scene. They say Darby shot Parker when Parker wouldn't drop his weapon.

An internal police review board cleared Darby of wrongdoing, but he was later indicted by a grand jury. A gag order has been issued in the case.