City officials say a suspect has been apprehended after a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois.
The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.
Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.
Police have not said if anyone has been shot.
According to the Daily Herald, the local newspaper, four Aurora police officers and multiple civilians have been wounded, based on preliminary reports from the scene.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Nation
Nation
Aurora, Ill., reports active shooter, injuries
City officials say there is an active shooter situation at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois. The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.
National
Kentucky closer to banning most abortions if Roe overturned
Kentucky took a step closer toward preparing for a possible post-Roe v. Wade era on Friday.
National
APNewsBreak: New guidance on handling child bride petitions
The Trump administration announced new rules Friday to scrutinize petitions to bring in underage spouses to the U.S. after data showed thousands of requests by men to bring in child and adolescent brides had been approved.
Business
EPA hits chemical maker for not notifying on new compounds
A chemical maker's North Carolina plant may have broken federal law by failing to notify the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency before it started manufacturing and repurposing new industrial compounds, the agency said this week.
National
Diane Rehm testifies for assisted-death bill in Maryland
Retired radio talk show host Diane Rehm is speaking in favor of a Maryland measure to allow the terminally ill to end their lives with a doctor's help, but opponents say it could enable vulnerable people who aren't terminally ill to kill themselves.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.