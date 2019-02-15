City officials say a suspect has been apprehended after a shooting at an industrial park in Aurora, Illinois.

The city sent a tweet Friday afternoon saying police are on the scene.

Live TV reports show dozens of first responder vehicles outside a building housing the Henry Pratt Co.

Police have not said if anyone has been shot.

According to the Daily Herald, the local newspaper, four Aurora police officers and multiple civilians have been wounded, based on preliminary reports from the scene.