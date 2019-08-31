NEW DELHI — Almost 2 million people have been left out from the final citizenship list in the eastern Indian state of Assam.
The list, known as the National Register of Citizens, intends to identify legal residents and weed out illegal immigrants from the state, which borders Bangladesh.
A draft citizenship list that was published last year excluded more than 4 million people.
Backed by the Hindu nationalist-led government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, critics have viewed the exercise as an attempt to deport millions of minority Muslims, many of whom have entered India from Bangladesh.
The final publication of the citizenship list has stoked fear of loss of citizenship and long periods of detention.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From World
World
Taliban launch 'massive attack' on Afghan city of Kunduz
The Taliban have launched a new attack on one of Afghanistan's largest cities, Kunduz, the government said Saturday, even as the insurgent group continued negotiations with the United States on ending America's longest war.
World
Hundreds rally as 13th weekend of Hong Kong protests starts
Hundreds of people are rallying in an athletic park in central Hong Kong as a 13th straight weekend of pro-democracy protests gets underway.
World
Citizenship list in Indian state leaves out almost 2 million
Almost 2 million people have been left out from the final citizenship list in the eastern Indian state of Assam.
World
Destination remains obscure for Iran oil tanker sought by US
An Iranian oil tanker pursued by the U.S. on Friday again listed its destination as Turkey but the Turkish foreign minister added to the confusion by saying the vessel is headed to Lebanon — statements that were promptly denied in Beirut as America's top diplomat alleged it still would head to Syria.
World
Bus plunges into river, killing 24 in northwest Pakistan
Pakistani police say a bus has fallen off a mountainous road into a river, killing at least 24 passengers and injuring two in the country's northwest.