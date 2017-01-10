Two environmental groups said Tuesday they will sue the federal government for trading away thousands of acres of habitat critical to wolves and lynx in northeastern Minnesota so that a copper-nickel mine could be built on the site.

It is the first of what could be multiple legal actions designed to stop a highly controversial open pit mine proposed by PolyMet Mining Corp. for a site near Hoyt Lakes on Minnesota’s Iron Range.

The Center for Biological Diversity and Earthworks issued the legally required notice that they will file a federal lawsuit in 60 days against the U.S. Forest Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service under the Endangered Species Act. On Monday, the Forest Service agreed to a land swap giving PolyMet 6,650 acres required for access to minerals it owns beneath the surface for its proposed $650 million mine. In exchange, PolyMet transferred 6,690 privately held acres scattered across northeast Minnesota to the Forest Service.

“The Forest Service is trying to wash its hands of this terrible project through a land exchange with PolyMet, but the impacts on wolves and lynx are just too severe to allow this to proceed,” said Marc Fink, an attorney with the Center.

The federal agencies and PolyMet did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Wolves and lynx both are listed as threatened under the federal Endangered Species Act, which requires federal agencies to ensure protection of critical habitat. Last year the Wildlife Service found that the PolyMet land exchange would not result in significant harm to either species.

But the environmental groups say that the project would destroy 4,000 acres of forest and wetlands used by both predators. Despite this admission, the environmental groups said, the agency arbitrarily determined that this large-scale, permanent habitat destruction would somehow not “adversely modify” the critical habitat.

Minnesota has about 2,300 wolves — the largest population in the Lower 48 states — and about 200 lynx.