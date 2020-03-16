WASHINGTON — The U.S. Chamber of Commerce on Monday called for sweeping amendments and expansion of federal rules for payroll tax collection and lending to prop up American businesses during the coronavirus crisis.

The chamber, the trade group for tens of thousands of businesses of all sizes, wants the government to suspend collection of Social Security, Medicare and other payroll taxes for three months to save businesses $300 billion to deal with loss of income and disruption of business because of the spread of coronavirus in the U.S.

The Chamber also wants the Small Business Administration (SBA) to quickly qualify companies for certain kinds of loans.

Following what it said was the practice after the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the Great Recession in 2008, the Chamber further called for creation of a federal lending and loan guarantee program for companies with over 500 employees.

The viral pandemic has created a "temporary period of revenue disruption" that has halted commerce in a nearly unprecedented way, said Neil Bradley, the Chamber's senior policy officer.

Bradley singled out importation of medical devices as needing to be guaranteed.

The massive economic stimulus program is necessary to protect businesses and workers, Chamber officials told journalists.

The speed with which Congress and the White House can implement the Chamber's major policy recommendations and 30 other detailed suggestions remained unresolved. The House passed a bill last week to address the virus pandemic. Senate debate and alternatives are slated for consideration this week.

The employer payroll tax suspension is not part of the House bill. Bradley called it a necessity to keep businesses functioning and workers employed.

Based on our conversations with congressional and White House officials, he said there is "an intense sense of urgency upon the part of Democrats and Republicans that is growing daily, if not hourly."