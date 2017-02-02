A Minneapolis nonprofit that works with Somali youth is rejecting nearly $500,000 in federal counterextremism funding, citing “an unofficial war on Muslim-Americans” launched by President Trump’s administration.

Ka Joog was one of two local groups selected last month as part of a $10 million “Countering Violent Extremism” grant project run by the Department of Homeland Security.

But a source who has worked closely with the agency on the Countering Violent Extremism (CVE) program told the Star Tribune that members of Donald Trump’s transition team made clear in a December meeting with officials that they were considering changes to the scope and terminology of the program. The Reuters news agency has reported that the White House might reconfigure the program to focus exclusively on radical Islam, not other forms of terrorism such as racially-motivated violence. The source said CVE grant recipients have also not yet seen any funding under the new program.

Mohamed Farah, Ka Joog’s executive director, said late Wednesday that the nonprofit’s board of directors decided to decline $499,998 in funding — one of the biggest awards announced in the country and easily the largest grant Ka Joog would have received.

A second Minneapolis nonprofit, Heartland Democracy, which ran the nation’s first rehabilitation program for a terrorism defendant, was also selected to receive $165,435. Both organizations applied under the focus of “developing resilience,” one of five areas outlined when the department announced the grant in July.

Ka Joog, in a prepared statement, said its board believed that its efforts to bring change have “been hindered by the Trump administration to instill fear, uncertainty and anti-Muslim sentiments.”

“In order for Ka Joog to continue building community, it requires vigilant awareness of the work we must continually do to undermine all the socialization and injustice that leads us to behave in way that perpetuates more divisions,” said Farah, whose relative Abdirizak Warsame was one of nine men sentenced last year in connection with a conspiracy to join the Islamic State in Iraq and the Levant in Syria.

Farah has also worked with the Somali-American Task Force, a local organization created as part of a Minnesota pilot project managed by the U.S. attorney’s office.

Ka Joog’s announcement followed reports that counterextremism efforts under Trump would be recast to focus solely on terrorism inspired by radical Islamic groups and not far right domestic extremists, who have been linked to the slayings of nine black churchgoers in South Carolina and a foiled plot to massacre Somali-Americans in Kansas. The Reuters report also cited sources who said that the CVE funding, announced a week before Trump’s inauguration, may now not be awarded to any groups.

Hodan Hassan, a Twin Cities mental health professional who leads the Somali-American Task Force, said Thursday that she was “extremely disappointed and concerned” about the new administration’s reported approach to counter-extremism. Hassan helped care for two nieces wounded in the 2013 Al-Shabab attack on the Westgate Mall in Kenya. She has also recently moderated panel discussions with family members of some of the local Somali men convicted of plotting to join ISIL.

“Rebranding CVE to focus on Muslims alone is a huge setback for all the work we have done in the past two years,” Hassan said. “When the bigger worry and concern should be white men going shooting folks at their worship space.”

Minneapolis was selected in 2014 as one of three cities to host federal pilot projects aimed at countering extremism through community partnerships. U.S. Attorney Andrew Luger changed the name of the Minneapolis pilot to de-emphasize CVE on the recommendation of a local imam early during the project’s implementation. Media reports indicate that, under the Trump administration, such efforts may be called “Countering Radical Islam” or “Countering Radical Islamic Extremism.”

The possible pivot concerns some authorities who have worked on counter-extremism efforts, who worry it would discourage community engagement while playing into the hands of terror propaganda.

Daniel Koehler, a German scholar who evaluated several Twin Cities terrorism defendants as part of the nation’s first “disengagement and deradicalization” program, said rebranding counter-extremism to focus solely on Muslims will “kill off the young CVE field in the States.”

“It will alienate Muslim communities, further deteriorate what is left of trust between Muslims and authorities, play directly into [ISIL] propaganda, push radicalization processes, legitimate far right violence by expressively excluding them from the list [and] raise the total risk of homegrown terrorism in the U.S.,” Koehler told the Star Tribune. “It does everything you shouldn’t do in CVE.”