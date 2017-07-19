– President Donald Trump said Wednesday that he never would have appointed Attorney General Jeff Sessions had he known Sessions would recuse himself from overseeing the Russia investigation that has dogged his presidency, calling the decision "very unfair to the president."

In a remarkable public break with one of his earliest political supporters, Trump complained that Sessions' decision ultimately led to the appointment of a special counsel that should not have happened. "Sessions should have never recused himself, and if he was going to recuse himself he should have told me before he took the job and I would have picked somebody else," Trump said.

In a wide-ranging interview with the New York Times, the president also accused James Comey, the FBI director he fired in May, of trying to leverage a dossier of compromising material to keep his job. Trump criticized both the acting FBI director who has been filling in since Comey's dismissal and the deputy attorney general who recommended Comey's firing. And he took on Robert Mueller, the special counsel now leading the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election.

Trump said Mueller was running an office rife with conflicts of interest and warned that investigators would cross a red line if they delve into Trump family finances unrelated to Russia. Trump never said he would order the Justice Department to fire Mueller, nor would he outline circumstances under which he might do so. But he left open the possibility as he expressed deep grievance over an investigation that has taken a political toll in the six months since he took office.

While the interview touched on an array of issues, including health care, foreign affairs and politics, the investigation dominated the conversation. Trump said that as far as he knew, he was not under investigation himself, despite reports that Mueller is looking at whether the president obstructed justice by firing Comey.

"I don't think we're under investigation," he said. "I'm not under investigation. For what? I didn't do anything wrong."

Sessions

Describing a newly disclosed informal conversation he had with President Vladimir Putin of Russia during a dinner of world leaders in Germany earlier this month, Trump said they talked for about 15 minutes, mostly about "pleasantries." But Trump did say that they talked "about adoptions." Putin banned American adoptions of Russian children in 2012 after the U.S. enacted sanctions on Russians accused of human rights abuses, an issue that remains a sore point in relations with Moscow.

Trump's pique at Sessions seemed fresh even months after the attorney general's recusal. Sessions was the first senator to endorse Trump's candidacy and was rewarded with a key Cabinet slot, but has been more distant from the president lately.

"Jeff Sessions takes the job, gets into the job, recuses himself, which frankly I think is very unfair to the president," Trump added. "How do you take a job and then recuse yourself? If he would have recused himself before the job, I would have said, 'Thanks, Jeff, but I'm not going to take you.' It's extremely unfair — and that's a mild word — to the president."

Trump also faulted Sessions for his testimony during Senate confirmation hearings when Sessions said he had not met with any Russians even though he had met at least twice with Ambassador Sergey Kislyak. "Jeff Sessions gave some bad answers," the president said. "He gave some answers that were simple questions and should have been simple answers, but they weren't."

A spokesman for Sessions declined to comment Wednesday.

The president added a new allegation against Comey, whose dismissal has become a central issue for critics who said it amounts to an attempt to obstruct the investigation into Russian meddling in last year's election and any possible collusion with Trump's team.

Trump recalled that a little more than two weeks before his inauguration, Comey and other intelligence officials briefed him at Trump Tower on Russian meddling. Comey afterward pulled Trump aside and told him about a dossier that had been assembled by a former British spy filled with salacious allegations against the incoming president, including supposed sexual escapades in Moscow. The FBI has not corroborated the most sensational assertions in the dossier.

In the interview, Trump said he believes Comey told him about the dossier to implicitly make clear he had something to hold over the president. "In my opinion, he shared it so that I would think he had it out there," Trump said. As leverage? "Yeah, I think so,'' Trump said. "In retrospect."

The president dismissed the assertions in the dossier: "When he brought it to me, I said this is really made-up junk. I didn't think about any of it. I just thought about man, this is such a phony deal."

Comey declined to comment Wednesday.