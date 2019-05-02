Citing the potential for harassment and unwanted publicity, the Hennepin County judge presiding over the case of Mohamed Noor has ordered that the identities of jurors remain sealed indefinitely, two days after they convicted the ex-Minneapolis police officer of murder and manslaughter in the shooting death of Justine Ruszczyk Damond.

In the three-page filing issued Thursday, Judge Kathryn Quaintance ordered that the prospective juror list, juror profiles, questionnaires, the transcript of jury selection, and original verdict forms containing the signature of the foreperson remain under seal “Until further order of the Court.”

Jurors “are free to speak with whomever they choose about the case and to identify themselves should they so choose.” The order said. Quaintance wrote that she will revisit the issue in 90 days.

“At this time immediately following the verdicts, given that every detail obtained about the jurors in voir dire or in open court has been published, that community groups are organizing protests, and that the Court is receiving correspondence from the public with opinions about the case, the evidence, and the outcomes, the Court finds that there is likelihood of the publication of identifying juror information and of unwanted publicity and harassment resulting therefrom,” Quaintance wrote.

On Tuesday, the jury of 10 men and two women found Noor guilty of third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the July 15, 2017 death of Damond, whom Noor shot after responding to her 911 call about a possible rape behind her south Minneapolis home. He was acquitted on a second-degree murder charge.

As Noor awaits sentencing on June 7, hundreds of pieces of evidence and hours of body camera footage remained in the court’s possession Wednesday and out of the public eye.

The booking mug of Mohamed Noor. This was provided by Hennepin County Sheriff's department.

The state courts’ own rules require them to make evidence — including videos and photos — public at the conclusion of a trial, but judges have discretion on the timing, just as they do on the release of the names of jurors on a case.

Before the start of trial, Quaintance issued an order to shield what she deemed “sensitive” body camera footage from media and public in attendance, expressing a desire to protect the privacy of Damond, and her family. A coalition of local media outlets and open government groups, including the Star Tribune, challenged the judge’s plan as unconstitutional

Just before opening statements in the trial began, Quaintance reversed herself, saying she was bound by First Amendment case law, which favors the coalition’s argument.

“The court, like the jury, must follow the law — even if I disagree with it,” she said.