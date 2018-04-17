CHARLESTON, W.Va. — Drugmakers would be required to identify the legitimate need for controlled substances to justify their production under a proposed rule intended to rein in the diversion of drugs for illicit purposes.

The Drug Enforcement Administration announced the proposed rule change Tuesday.

According to the DEA, current regulations were issued in 1971 but need to be updated to reflect the nation's opioid abuse crisis and changes in the manufacture of controlled substances.

West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey sought to limit how many opioid pills can be manufactured each year. Morrisey has said evidence of diversion had been ignored for years.

The proposed rule seeks input from states and federal agencies.