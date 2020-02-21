Citing "imminent danger" to the public, the state of Minnesota on Friday shut down a Sherburne County recycling company where thousands of junked vehicles went up in flames this week, sending smoke billowing across cities northwest of the Twin Cities.

In an administrative order, the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) prohibited Northern Metal from accepting any scrap metal at its facility in Becker as well as at its previous facility in north Minneapolis, where it still has many junked vehicles stored. The company also is prohibited from operating its shredder, which grinds vehicles into recoverable metal.

More than 100 fire crews responded to the blaze, which was reported early Tuesday morning and burned for more than 48 hours before it was contained, sending flames leaping 50 feet in the air and creating a plume of noxious black smoke that spread for more than 20 miles.

Inspection records obtained by the Star Tribune show that fire inspectors had cited Northern Metal's former facility in north Minneapolis for a variety of code violations related to its outside storage practices on Feb. 11 — just one week before the Becker fire erupted. The cause of the Becker fire — in a stack of vehicles 40 feet high — remains under investigation.

The Minneapolis inspectors cited violations of the state fire code related to the storage of combustible materials and for storing material outdoors in stacks exceeding 20 feet in height. The city gave the company until Friday to resolve the violations and scheduled a reinspection for Monday.

FOX9-TV reported Friday that Gov. Tim Walz said he didn't trust the company, which admitted to altering air quality measurements at its Minneapolis recycling operation, and that he might order its operations suspended for 30 days.

Consultants hired by the company and state have been testing air quality and ash samples for toxic materials.

In a news release Friday morning, Becker Police Chief Brent Baloun said that initial testing found none of the chemicals the sensors were designed to detect. However, the MPCA sent samples to a lab for more extensive tests. Authorities planned to release the results Friday afternoon.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as soon as the results are available.