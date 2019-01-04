NEW YORK — Stocks that moved substantially or traded heavily Friday:
Citigroup Inc., up $2.57 to $55.13
Bank stocks rallied as interest rates turned higher, reversing a steep decrease the day before.
GameStop Corp., up $2.27 to $15.24
The Wall Street Journal reported that the video game retailer has held talks with private equity firms about a possible sale.
Honeywell International Inc., up $4.55 to $134.62
Stocks that tend to do better in times of faster economic growth, including industrials, rallied on Friday.
Salesforce.com Inc., up $7.56 to $137.96
Technology stocks jumped and recovered much of the big losses they took the previous day.
AngloGold Ashanti Ltd., down 41 cents to $12.80
Shares of gold miners fell as the price of the metal dropped.
Marathon Petroleum Corp., up $2.88 to $61.65
Energy company stocks rose as oil prices surged.
Cambrex Corp., up $2.56 to $41.70
Signs of strength in the U.S. economy helped smaller companies, which have fared much worse than the rest of the market.
Marriott International Inc., up $6.07 to $107.81
The hotel chain said fewer guest records were compromised than it than previously feared: about 383 million instead of 500 million.
