NEW YORK — Citigroup is reporting its profits rose by 9 percent on an adjusted basis from a year earlier, helped by a lower tax rate and a reduction in expenses.
Citi said Monday it earned $4.31 billion in the last three months of 2018, or a profit of $1.64 per share.
That compares to the fourth quarter of 2017, when Citi reported an $18.89 billion net loss. The loss was mostly an accounting adjustment, caused by the impact of the then-new tax law which required Citi to write off billions of dollars of what are known as tax-deferred assets.
The results beat analysts' estimates, who were looking for Citi to earn $1.55 per share, according to a survey of analysts by FactSet.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Ford and Cadillac SUVs, Toyota sports car star at auto show
SUVs and a big pickup truck will get top billing at Detroit's auto show this year, but there are some surprise sports cars and electric vehicles on the agenda.
Business
Markets Right Now: Stocks open lower on Wall Street
The latest on developments in financial markets (all times local):
Business
Digital First sends buyout proposal to Gannett
The publisher of USA Today has received a $1.36 billion takeover bid from a media group with a history of taking over struggling newspapers and slashing costs.
National
Atlanta airport: More than 1 hour of waiting at checkpoints
Screeners are working without pay at the world's busiest airport, where it's taking more than an hour for passengers to get through each of its three checkpoints in the domestic terminal.
Business
PG&E, facing colossal liability, seeks bankruptcy protection
Facing potentially colossal liabilities over deadly California wildfires, PG&E will file for bankruptcy protection.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.