Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey and St. Paul Mayor Melvin Carter got hit with a blizzard in a city-vs.-city battle Sunday at Como Park's McMurray Athletic Fields, after the St. Paul City Council challenged its rival to a snowball fight.
The snowball fight had three rounds, one for elected officials, one for children 11 and younger and one for older kids.
Who won? In Minnesota Nice fashion, everyone went home a winner, and also wetter.
