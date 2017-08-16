City officials across the country are nervously trying to figure out how to avoid becoming the next Charlottesville, Va., as alt-right leaders and white nationalist groups vow to stage more rallies in coming days.

A group claiming it is advocating free speech has planned a rally for Saturday on the historic Boston Common, with a group advocating racial justice planning its own gathering in opposition. Boston officials said they have laid down strict conditions, including no sticks, weapons or backpacks.

“Make no mistake: We do not welcome any hate groups to Boston, and we reject their message,” Mayor Marty Walsh said Wednesday.

A rally scheduled for Aug. 26 in San Francisco has prompted House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi and several California lawmakers to urge the National Park Service to rescind the permit to gather on federal parkland there.

In the wake of the violent public clashes in Charlottesville on Saturday, mayors, governors and other civic leaders are taking steps that even a week ago might not have seemed necessary. But they also are facing uncertain challenges, not knowing whether the white nationalist movement will attract a larger following or where the most turbulent demonstrations may occur.

Violence is at the center of the concerns, and the Charlottesville rally showed law enforcement authorities that they need to be better prepared.

Darrel Stephens, executive director of the Major Cities Chiefs Association, noted that many of the people who came to Charlottesville wore helmets and carried shields.

“These guys, the shields that they showed up with … you don’t bring that stuff to a demonstration to just express a view,” Stephens said. “You bring that there prepared for violence. Why else would you have them?”

Richard Spencer, an alt-right leader, said Wednesday that his movement will return to Charlottesville, where Heather Heyer, 32, was killed and many people seriously injured when a driver plowed into a crowd of counterprotesters.

“This car accident or attack — we’re going to find out — was horrible, but the idea that it will destroy the identitarian movement is ridiculous,” Spencer said this week in a news conference at his office in northern Virginia.

Identitarian is Spencer’s preferred term, but most experts who study the alt-right consider it a growing wing of the white supremacist movement.

Colleges have been resisting attempts to have rallies on their campuses, and in the days after the Charlottesville violence, schools including Texas A&M and the University of Florida canceled events tied to white nationalist groups that were scheduled for the week of Sept. 11.

University of Florida President W. Kent Fuchs cited safety concerns in canceling the event. On Facebook, he wrote that the university remains dedicated to free speech and public discourse but added, “the First Amendment does not require a public institution to risk imminent violence to students and others.”

The Charlottesville violence also led to the cancellation of protests that had been planned for Saturday outside Google offices throughout the country, a response to the recent firing of a Google employee who had questioned diversity efforts. But on Tuesday, the organizers canceled the rallies, claiming endangerment from “left-wing terrorists.”