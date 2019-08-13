OMAHA, Neb. — CIT Group is buying Mutual of Omaha Bank for $1 billion to expand its commercial banking operations.
The deal would mean the end to the Mutual of Omaha's foray into the banking sector, initiated in 2007.
About $4.5 billion of Mutual of Omaha's $6.8 billion in deposits come from home owners' associations and other community groups nationwide.
CEO James Blackledge said Tuesday that the deal will allow Mutual to focus more on in its core insurance businesses.
Mutual of Omaha Bank, based in Omaha, Nebraska, has 26 branches mostly across Western states and Plains.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Business
Variety
Hong Kong's business reputation takes hit with airport chaos
Protests at Hong Kong's airport on Tuesday caused a second day of travel mayhem at one of the world's busiest air-transport hubs, further threatening the…
Business
CIT Group acquiring Mutual of Omaha Bank for $1 billion
CIT Group is buying Mutual of Omaha Bank for $1 billion to expand its commercial banking operations.
National
US delays tariffs on some Chinese goods, drops others
The United States is delaying tariffs on Chinese-made cellphones, laptop computers and other items and removing other Chinese imports from its target list altogether in a move that triggered a rally on Wall Street.
National
Pew survey: 60% in US hold dim view of China amid trade war
Rising tensions over trade have dimmed Americans' opinions of China.
National
Stocks soar after US delays plans for some China tariffs
Stocks rose sharply on Wall Street Tuesday after the U.S. government said it would delay new tariffs on certain goods imported from China and remove tariffs on other goods entirely.