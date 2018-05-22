NUREMBERG, Germany — Sorana Cirstea rallied to defeat home favorite Andrea Petkovic 2-6, 7-6 (3), 7-6 (5) in the first round of the Nuremberg Cup on Tuesday.
Petkovic was 2-0 up in the second set, but the sixth-seeded Romanian fought back and won the last four points in the tiebreaker to clinch the victory after 2 hours, 45 minutes.
Cirstea next faces American Madison Brengle, who defeated compatriot Varvara Lepchenko 6-1, 6-3 on Sunday.
Also Tuesday, Kristyna Pliskova defeated Lara Arruabarrena 6-3, 7-5 in the second round, while Sweden's Johanna Larsson beat American Christina Mchale 6-3, 6-0.
There were first-round wins for Heather Watson and Veronica Cepede Royg over Ukrainian opponents.
Top-seeded Sloane Stephens' match against Yulia Putintseva was suspended until Wednesday with the score 7-5, 4-6, 3-3.
StarTribune.com welcomes and encourages readers to comment and engage in substantive, mutually respectful exchanges over news topics. Commenters must follow our Terms of Use.
Comments will be reviewed before being published.