CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati Zoo is suing for the return of a gorilla loaned to a California conservatory to accompany Koko, the gorilla famed for mastering sign language.
Zoo officials say the 37-year-old Ndume (nnn-DOO-may) has lived in isolation to his detriment since Koko's death in June. The zoo sent Ndume to The Gorilla Foundation in 1991 under a contract that was revised to say he would be transferred after Koko's death.
Foundation officials said in a letter the move would harm Ndume. Messages seeking comment were left Friday for the foundation.
Cincinnati Zoo officials killed a gorilla named Harambe in 2016 after a 3-year-old boy climbed into the enclosure. Harambe's death inspired global mourning, criticism and satire.
