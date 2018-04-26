CINCINNATI — The Cincinnati City Council has voted to infuse nearly a half million dollars into an emergency call center that's come under scrutiny after the failed response to find a teen who was trapped in a minivan and died despite twice calling 911.

The Cincinnati Enquirer reports the legislation approved on Wednesday comes after 16-year-old Kyle Plush died on April 10 while trapped in the back of a minivan in a school parking lot. The $454,500 plan to improve the Emergency Communication Center passed 8-0.

The ordinance calls for 11 new full-time positions to combat staffing shortages, better integration of city records and automation of security alarm system calls to separate them from 911 calls.

The money will come from the Department of Building and Inspections general fund.