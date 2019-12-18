CINCINNATI — The University of Cincinnati hired John Cunningham from Minnesota as athletic director Wednesday.

Cunningham was Minnesota's deputy athletics director from 2016-19, overseeing daily administrative operations. He also has worked in various roles at Boise State, TCU, Maryland and Syracuse, where he also oversaw daily operations.

The Bearcats had been looking for an athletic director since Mike Bohn went to USC in early November, filling that Trojans' job after Lynn Swann abruptly resigned. Bohn had been Cincinnati's athletics director for five years.

Cincinnati's football team was ranked for most of the season and lost to Memphis in the American Athletic title game. The men's basketball team was 6-4 heading into a game against Tennessee on Wednesday night under first-year coach John Brannen, who took over when Mick Cronin went to UCLA.